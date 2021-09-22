Bank of The West Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 99,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,116,586 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $165,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $310,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 229,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

