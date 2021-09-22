Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.26 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

BKNIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. AlphaValue upgraded Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bankinter stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

