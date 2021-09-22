Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 114.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $207.02 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $210.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

