Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.17 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 248.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

