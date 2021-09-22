Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 113.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 118,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

