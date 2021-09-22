Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $709.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.44 and a fifty-two week high of $735.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $686.16 and a 200 day moving average of $618.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

