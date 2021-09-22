Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

