Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
MNST stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89.
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
