Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 217 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 90.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,339,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,468 shares of company stock valued at $110,350,277 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $317.90 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.00 and a 200 day moving average of $271.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.