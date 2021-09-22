Bar Harbor Trust Services Makes New $206,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $134.68. 29,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,433. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

