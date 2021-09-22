Barclays Downgrades Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) to Underweight

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Quilter stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Quilter has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

