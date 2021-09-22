Barings LLC Has $53.61 Million Stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares during the period. Zhihu comprises 1.3% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $53,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

ZH stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 228,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,435. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

