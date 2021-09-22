Barings LLC Invests $13.27 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 498,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,000. Barings LLC owned about 0.80% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,953,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 589,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 913,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 400,587 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 756,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 264,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,988,000.

IXC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,672. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

