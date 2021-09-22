Barings LLC Purchases New Shares in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,833,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,415,000. AiHuiShou International comprises about 0.7% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barings LLC owned about 0.75% of AiHuiShou International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $7,476,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $5,885,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RERE traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. 20,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,465. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98.

RERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

