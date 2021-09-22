Barings LLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,892 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,602.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,222 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,243,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 145,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 83,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,306. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

