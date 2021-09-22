Barings LLC Sells 88,638 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,638 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,937,000 after acquiring an additional 95,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 407.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,724,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,955,000.

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.53. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

