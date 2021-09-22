Barrington Research Comments on iHeartMedia, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) – Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iHeartMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.