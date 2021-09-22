Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,239.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00004452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $663,804.19 and approximately $12,239.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00055051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00129854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 439,134 coins and its circulating supply is 345,373 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

