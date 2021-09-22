BENQI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.76 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00072528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00115325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00169593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.04 or 0.06921415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,559.33 or 1.00529604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00791544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.