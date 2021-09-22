Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director David Brunelle Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

