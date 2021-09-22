Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of BHLB opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.