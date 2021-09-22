Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 295,528 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 134,944.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,528 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $29,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,044. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60.

