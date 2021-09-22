Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,848 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

