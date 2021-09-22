Berman Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.44. 37,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,723. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

