Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after buying an additional 217,524 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 462,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after buying an additional 59,909 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $116.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,428. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.