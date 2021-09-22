Berman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $6.16 on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 273,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,802 shares of company stock valued at $96,348,894 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.