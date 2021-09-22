BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 232,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

