BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,176 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 228.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,098 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $12,213,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,599. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

