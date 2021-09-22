Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBUCQ) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBUCQ opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

About Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse

Big Buck Brewery & Steakhouse, Inc engages in the development and operation of restaurant-brewpubs. It operates one unit each in the cities of Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and Auburn Hills, in Michigan. In addition, it has a unit in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas under a joint venture agreement with Bass Pro Outdoor World, LLC.

