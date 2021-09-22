BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

