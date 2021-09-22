Binamon (BMON) Hits Market Cap of $22.85 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Binamon has a market cap of $22.85 million and $2.93 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00071536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00113899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00169829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.56 or 0.06963695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,708.54 or 1.00038441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.87 or 0.00787028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

