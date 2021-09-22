BinaryX Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $17.07 or 0.00039406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $32.17 million and $952,067.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001582 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.61 or 0.00941056 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,246,565 coins and its circulating supply is 1,884,857 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

