Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 73.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.08.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.84. 11,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,354. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

