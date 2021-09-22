Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.08.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $6.24 on Wednesday, hitting $289.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,354. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.39 and a 200 day moving average of $310.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

