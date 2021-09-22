Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $6.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BIREF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,227. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

