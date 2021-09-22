Bitball Treasure One Day Volume Reaches $294,895.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $24.87 million and $294,895.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $55.27 or 0.00127707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

