BitcoinPoS Price Tops $0.31 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $4,348.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,953,018 coins and its circulating supply is 4,741,564 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.