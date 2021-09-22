Bitradio Price Down 3.4% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $72,740.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014462 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00605040 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,424,087 coins and its circulating supply is 10,424,082 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.