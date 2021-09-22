Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Raised to $67.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

BKH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE:BKH opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $611,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.