BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,035,454 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.22% of Valero Energy worth $2,941,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

VLO opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

