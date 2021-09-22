BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,960 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.73% of MSCI worth $3,395,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI opened at $640.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $618.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.71.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.