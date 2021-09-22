BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,951,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $3,369,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,009,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,310,000 after buying an additional 261,301 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,600,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $579,031,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,824,000 after buying an additional 84,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

