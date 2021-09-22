BlackRock Inc. Has $3.25 Billion Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,997,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 861,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.84% of Motorola Solutions worth $3,252,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,026,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109,291 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.0% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 33,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $235.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $246.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

