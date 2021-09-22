BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $852.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $901.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $853.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.