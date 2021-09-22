Blockzero Labs Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $312,952.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00130524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045848 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

