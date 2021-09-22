Blox (CDT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.71 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Blox has a total market cap of $78.65 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blox has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. One Blox coin can now be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00055374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00128708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Blox (CRYPTO:CDT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

