BMO Capital Markets Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$33.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.91.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$31.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.25. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares in the company, valued at C$20,082,000.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.