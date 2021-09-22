BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Futu were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUTU. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

FUTU stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $130.81. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.23. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

