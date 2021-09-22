BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 24,282 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 755,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and sold 150,136 shares valued at $1,574,867. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

