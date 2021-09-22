BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $140.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

