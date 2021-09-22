Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Trading Down 3.1%

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.24. Approximately 4,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

